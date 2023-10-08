 Skip to content

Party Animals update for 8 October 2023

Patch Notes 1.1.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
**Bug Fixes

**

  • Fixed an issue where the older version of the tutorial level was entered when entering the game for the very first time
**Experience Optimization

**

  • When pre-team reaches 3 or 4 people in Quick Match, the matched Last Stand matches will be changed to 4 v 4 mode
  • The preparation time for the character selection screen before the game starts has been changed from 60 seconds to 45 seconds
  • Added a switch for the double-click run lock function
  • Optimized the visual effects of the new tutorial key prompts during a black screen
  • Optimized the logic of the appearance and disappearance of the new tutorial key prompts under various circumstances
  • The key prompts in the new tutorial have been added with a fade-in and fade-out effect

