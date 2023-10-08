 Skip to content

Orbo's Odyssey update for 8 October 2023

Orbo's Odyssey V1.1.1 - Modding Micropatch

Share · View all patches · Build 12385778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a bug fix to mend an issue where using Alt+F4 to close the game while inside of a mod would erase your save data in the main campaign.

Sorry!

