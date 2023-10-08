- Added a new original BG music for Tower 11 (The Jumpers) - Level 4.
- Design improvement in Tower 4 (The Illusionist) - Level 3.
- More improvements in the manual menu.
- Save files structure has been updated.
ART IS RIFLE update for 8 October 2023
Game Update #8 - v0.9.42 is Live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
