UE5 Foundational Update

Maps
General
- Many rooms across all maps have been resized to be more realistic.
- Some rooms have been tweaked to be more symmetrical and rectangular. (no more "L" shaped rooms)
- Most textures have been replaced or tweaked to improve graphics overall.
- All furniture, decorations, and spawn points have been completely rebuilt.
- Global illumination and reflections are now using Lumen. Increasing quality across the board.
- More unique doors.
Litchfield
- Reduced the distance between the tent and front entrance.
- Front entrance now leads into a foyer that branches into two separate hallways and the living room.
- Basement entrance is now flipped on the opposite side of the stairs, in one of the new hallways.
- Kitchen no longer has a dedicated door and is more open.
- Upstairs hallway is no longer an "L" shape that bends around the stairs, and instead is straight.
- Moved upstairs bathroom to the opposite side of the guest bedroom.
Independence Street
- Moved tent location directly in front of the front porch, moved porch stairs to front.
- The closet to the right of the front entrance has been removed, opening up the kitchen once again.
- Both the living room and hallway leading to it have been combined into one room.
- Upstairs hallway is now less narrow.
Old Mill
- Added beams to the ceiling.
- Moved the entrance to the downstairs bathroom and laundry room to the hallway.
- Aligned upstairs hallway.
- Reduced the size of the basement by 50%.
- Removed the doorway that connects the living room and dining room.
Lake Martin
- Added new ceiling and beams.
- Merged the pantry, hallway, and laundry room into one room.
- Increased size of the room with the basement stairs.
- Reduced the size of the basement by 50%.
Pleasant Ridge
- Downstairs hallway entrance is now connected to the foyer instead of the kitchen.
Lobby
- Added new lobby.
- Added desks for each player. Customization functionality will come at a later time.
- Added new interactables.
- Moved most important interactables such as the vault, command center, shop and FIB records closer to each other for ease of access.
Maze/Ghost Realm
- Added new passage ways and more open areas.
- Added loot spawns.
- Added spectral snap traps. Remember to keep an eye on the floor!
- Added ghost matter. Slowly burns overtime when touching.
- Added ghost encounters. Chases player down corridors periodically.
- Improved parkour sections.
Animation
General
- Added first person wakeup when entering the ghost realm.
- Added first person note pickup when completing a task.
- Improved headbob.
Movement
- Added first person body when looking down.
- Improved player walk, jog, run, crouch and strafe animations.
Equipment
- Added sway to first person holdables when looking around.
- Added clipping check on holdables, which now pushes holdables away from colliding objects.
- Added new first person animations for all holdables.
- Improved animations for third person holdables when idle, moving and crouched.
Ghost
- Added first person ghost attack animation for getting sent to the maze, and dying.
UI/UX
General
- Changed most fonts to fit with the game's theme better.
- Hotbar will now briefly appear when selecting equipment.
Esc Menu
- Cleaned up and simplified design.
- Added new simple animations.
Tablet
- Now opens to the previous app that was displayed the last time the tablet was used.
- Case app reorganized, when a card is not populated a shadow will now take its place.
- Moved evidence into case.
- Removed evidence app and objectives app. (these have been moved and/or merged somewhere else)
Case App
- Added evidence cards.
- Added photos to
- Added shadows for each card. When a card has not been acquired (non completed tasks or evidence) the shadow shows how much is left to be done in the case.
- Revised card placement. Organized clues in the center, with evidence cards surrounding.
Objectives
- Now displayed on a TV in the tent. Can be interacted with in the world instead of 2D.
Command Center
- Added main menu. Displays 3 options, tutorial, multiplayer, and solo.
- Interacted with in the world instead of a focused 2D screen.
Other
- Photo gallery and video feed improved.
Sound
Dialogue
- Added speaker for reading the TV story that can be toggled at any time in the tent.
Music
- Added 3 new radio songs.
- Added main theme to lobby.
- Added win and lose jingles.
Game
General
- Added the ability to shove other players. When the player is dead, they have a more powerful shove at the cost of a larger cooldown.
- Added dissolve VFX to lit smudge sticks.
- Added scanner to lobby and tent. Listen in on conversations from different FIB agents!
- Reduced the overall size of the game.
Tutorial
- Now accessed from the command center main menu.
- Is more open ended allowing the player to interact with which station they'd like to learn about first.
Cursed Items
- Added chance of cursed items spawning when the ghost disappears during an event or hunt. Can also be found in the ghost realm.
- Added Voodoo Doll. Pushing in a pin has a chance to increase or decrease emotional level.
- Added Cursed Elixir. Drinking it has a chance to restore or drain all psychosis.
- Added Ouija Board. Interact with it to get a response from the ghost! (additional functionality coming in future update)
- Added Sacrificial Knife. Make the ghost happier by sacrificing some health.
Deployables
- Added Cardboard Box. Can be used to build hiding spots or your dream box fort! Becareful the ghost can destroy it!
- Added Tripod. Mount the video camera on it to position your camera better.
Equipment
- The video camera can now passively record evidence. Set it up with a tripod and let it do the work for you!
Ghost Behavior
- Added "emotional" stat. This represents the current emotional state, whether it's happy or angry.
- The ghost gets more angry when players make a mess (opening drawers and cabinets), interacting with task and favorite objects, during ghost events, and by the influence of certain items. Overtime we will add more ways to make the ghost angry, as well as happier!
- The ghost will now haunt rooms for a brief period. Increased ghost activity can be found in the haunted room.
Ghost Events
- Added new attack event. Similar to a hunt, however when the ghost comes into contact with a player it instead hits and tosses them across the room resulting in moderate damage to the player.
As a final note, there were many bug fixes and systems rebuilt from scratch. The game will be far more stable compared to previous builds.
Changed files in this update