Update notes for 1.3.35

Another quick bugfix and QoL patch:
- Fixed issue where sometimes confirmation panel in Wildlands refers to the deposited seed by the wrong name
- Further resolved issue (previously thought to be fixed, but only partially fixed) with player getting stuck trying to enter house
- Tiny increase in Boregus spawn rate
- Some minor typos fixed
- Resolved a handful of issues regarding Chinese translations including:
- Missing and misaligned characters in Chinese font whenever text is teletyped
- System failing to default to operating system language if Chinese
We'll be implementing a few more fixes related to the Chinese translations in the coming days, so keep your eyes peeled for that!
See you in Oob!
-Rebecca
Changed files in this update