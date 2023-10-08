Update notes for 1.3.35

Share · View all patches · Build 12385687 · Last edited 8 October 2023 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Another quick bugfix and QoL patch:

Fixed issue where sometimes confirmation panel in Wildlands refers to the deposited seed by the wrong name

Further resolved issue (previously thought to be fixed, but only partially fixed) with player getting stuck trying to enter house

Tiny increase in Boregus spawn rate

Some minor typos fixed

Resolved a handful of issues regarding Chinese translations including:

Missing and misaligned characters in Chinese font whenever text is teletyped

System failing to default to operating system language if Chinese

We'll be implementing a few more fixes related to the Chinese translations in the coming days, so keep your eyes peeled for that!

See you in Oob!

-Rebecca