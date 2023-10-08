 Skip to content

Ooblets update for 8 October 2023

Update notes for 1.3.35

Build 12385687

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another quick bugfix and QoL patch:

  • Fixed issue where sometimes confirmation panel in Wildlands refers to the deposited seed by the wrong name
  • Further resolved issue (previously thought to be fixed, but only partially fixed) with player getting stuck trying to enter house
  • Tiny increase in Boregus spawn rate
  • Some minor typos fixed
  • Resolved a handful of issues regarding Chinese translations including:
  • Missing and misaligned characters in Chinese font whenever text is teletyped
  • System failing to default to operating system language if Chinese

We'll be implementing a few more fixes related to the Chinese translations in the coming days, so keep your eyes peeled for that!

See you in Oob!

-Rebecca

