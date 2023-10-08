Vosphia Update 1.0.1

Features:

Added option to turn on lumen reflections (performance intensive)

Motion blur is disabled as default instead of enabled

Updated main trailer

Fixes:

Fixed console option not loading when opening settings

Fixed shopkeepers showing item "None"

Fixed certain effects not appearing at the ground

Tutorial database was not set up correctly

Pressing "T" whilst building did not reset correctly

Note:

Game may lag for a couple of seconds at startup. Looking into a fix for this, but the lag does go away after startup. Usually only happens for first-time startups.