Vosphia Update 1.0.1

Features:
- Added option to turn on lumen reflections (performance intensive)
- Motion blur is disabled as default instead of enabled
- Updated main trailer
Fixes:
- Fixed console option not loading when opening settings
- Fixed shopkeepers showing item "None"
- Fixed certain effects not appearing at the ground
- Tutorial database was not set up correctly
- Pressing "T" whilst building did not reset correctly
Note:
Game may lag for a couple of seconds at startup. Looking into a fix for this, but the lag does go away after startup. Usually only happens for first-time startups.
Changed files in this update