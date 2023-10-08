 Skip to content

Vosphia update for 8 October 2023

Vosphia Update 1.0.1

Build 12385543

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added option to turn on lumen reflections (performance intensive)
  • Motion blur is disabled as default instead of enabled
  • Updated main trailer

Fixes:

  • Fixed console option not loading when opening settings
  • Fixed shopkeepers showing item "None"
  • Fixed certain effects not appearing at the ground
  • Tutorial database was not set up correctly
  • Pressing "T" whilst building did not reset correctly

Note:
Game may lag for a couple of seconds at startup. Looking into a fix for this, but the lag does go away after startup. Usually only happens for first-time startups.

