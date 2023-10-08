 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 8 October 2023

Version 1.51d Alpha patch notes

Version 1.51d Alpha patch notes

Gameplay

  • Greater HP potion ingredient changed from Orb syrup to cherry blossom sap.
  • Trees can no longer be planted directly against greenhouse wall.
  • Paths can be placed in greenhouse now
  • Giant couch item
  • Reduced damage of some mini bosses slightly
  • Polished up support drone animations

Bugs Fixed

  • If you have Toned down Color profile selected before starting a game, it will also apply to the character creation screen so it is accurate to what you see in game.
  • All greenhouse issues fixed except for drones
  • Insects left over by Virtual falls event catch no longer collected by Atlas as lost items.
  • Aamys moving terminal cost properly parsed in description
  • Pet lifeshield now working reliably
  • Furniture no longer placeable in walls
  • Square watermelon no longer disappearing when ripe
  • Grass should no longer grow sideways
  • Black on hair style edges graphic glitch fixed
  • Single couch no longer taking up 3x3
  • Pet water ball no longer glitches on third boss
  • Mini bosses should reliably spawn now (unsure if really fixed, couldn’t reproduce)
  • Canceling in moving building/furniture mode no longer makes the object disappear

Known Issues:

  • Water drone having issues and not watering animation in greenhouse* (possibly fixed, waiting for confirmation).
  • Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
  • Animal random disappearance until restart
  • Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale
  • Critter Terrarium has issues with correct insect spawning from juvenile form

