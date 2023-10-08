Version 1.51d Alpha patch notes

Gameplay
- Greater HP potion ingredient changed from Orb syrup to cherry blossom sap.
- Trees can no longer be planted directly against greenhouse wall.
- Paths can be placed in greenhouse now
- Giant couch item
- Reduced damage of some mini bosses slightly
- Polished up support drone animations
Bugs Fixed
- If you have Toned down Color profile selected before starting a game, it will also apply to the character creation screen so it is accurate to what you see in game.
- All greenhouse issues fixed except for drones
- Insects left over by Virtual falls event catch no longer collected by Atlas as lost items.
- Aamys moving terminal cost properly parsed in description
- Pet lifeshield now working reliably
- Furniture no longer placeable in walls
- Square watermelon no longer disappearing when ripe
- Grass should no longer grow sideways
- Black on hair style edges graphic glitch fixed
- Single couch no longer taking up 3x3
- Pet water ball no longer glitches on third boss
- Mini bosses should reliably spawn now (unsure if really fixed, couldn’t reproduce)
- Canceling in moving building/furniture mode no longer makes the object disappear
Known Issues:
- Water drone having issues and not watering animation in greenhouse* (possibly fixed, waiting for confirmation).
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- Animal random disappearance until restart
- Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale
- Critter Terrarium has issues with correct insect spawning from juvenile form
Changed files in this update