Alien Life Lab update for 8 October 2023

Small Patch 1.1.45

Share · View all patches · Build 12385423

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small but crucial improvements:

  • Walking down slopes no longer makes the playercontroller "studder" & "jitter"
  • Enemies now stop chasing when player is reading dialog
  • Player cannot move while talking
  • Player cannot shoot while talking
  • Improved explosion particle effects
  • Light sensitivity functionality of enemy aliens improved (Rather than ignoring the player when flashlight is off, the enemies' sight distance is cut in half when the flashlight is off.)

