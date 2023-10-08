Small Patch 1.1.45

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Small but crucial improvements:
- Walking down slopes no longer makes the playercontroller "studder" & "jitter"
- Enemies now stop chasing when player is reading dialog
- Player cannot move while talking
- Player cannot shoot while talking
- Improved explosion particle effects
- Light sensitivity functionality of enemy aliens improved (Rather than ignoring the player when flashlight is off, the enemies' sight distance is cut in half when the flashlight is off.)
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update