New patch, made something slightly easier

Changed the Time Attack mode for the first phase of the final boss, it used to require a speedrun trick that not many people knew about
Added two more levels to Caleb Mode
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changed the Time Attack mode for the first phase of the final boss, it used to require a speedrun trick that not many people knew about
Added two more levels to Caleb Mode
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update