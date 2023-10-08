 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rectangle Guy update for 8 October 2023

New patch, made something slightly easier

Share · View all patches · Build 12385289 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed the Time Attack mode for the first phase of the final boss, it used to require a speedrun trick that not many people knew about

Added two more levels to Caleb Mode

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2129801 Depot 2129801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link