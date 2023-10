Dear Players,

We added an extra door in the second-floor hallway. We also rearranged the layout of the room on the same floor. We also fixed the crow/paintings puzzle bug.

Thank you very much to all the players who suggested changes/reported the bug in the crow/painting room. If you noticed any problems during your gameplay, please contact us at info@darkoceangames.com, and we will be happy to fix it as soon as possible.

Sincerely,

Dark Ocean Games.