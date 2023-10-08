 Skip to content

Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord update for 8 October 2023

The Last Warlord Official Version Patch No. 150 Update Notice （V1.0.0.3415）

Build 12385194

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new updates as follow: (10/08 11:00 pm)
Selected Scripts:

  1. New Scripts: "The Second Rebellion of Huainan" and "The Yuan Family Split"
  2. Script Updates: Some scripts have added new factions and fixed bugs.

