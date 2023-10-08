New Level Army of the Dead and two new locomotives!

Hello Choo Choo Engineers!
- You can now play a brand new level called Army of the Dead! Watch out for those Tank driving zombie bosses!
- Brand new weapon, the missile launcher! A rapid fire, high velocity, low damage, excellent knock back missile that is highly effective at clearing a path.
- Two new locomotives have been added to the game, the German DRG Class 05 Steam locomotive equipped with Missile Launcher, Tommy gun and Shot gun, and the American GP38 equipped with Missile Launcher, Grenade Launcher and Minigun.
- For every thirty levels gained you now receive the option to select one of three random relics as a reward.
- A second mysterious container has been added at the 75% journey mark. This container spawns two special bosses for extra fun and tons of resource rewards.
- Fix - When the train gets a speed debuff the max speed of the train is dropped to half and this will lower the cruise control target speed if it is greater than max speed. Now when the debuff wears off the cruise control target speed will be restored to the previously set target speed like you'd expect it to!
- Drone damage is now shown on the Game Over screen.
- All those left over upgrade pallets when you win a stage are now beneficial. For every pallet left over you get 50 gold!
Thanks,
GTGD
