10/08 Lingjing QiTalk Version Update Announcement

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update on 10/8 at 11:00 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 210 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!

This update will provide compensation: Spirit Coin x10000, Lucky Treasure Box x1

Welfare Function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption role

Free character experience this week

Agent camp: Nangong Yichen, He Ruoyao, Jiahui, Yan Chixia, Xia Shiyu, Ge Yongming

Simulated Grievance Camp: Xing Tian, Nie Xiaoqian, Little Spider, Spoon Demon

Secret Silver Mall Limited Time Rotation! Popular clothing is available for limited time!

Super popular clothing, mischievous Taoist nuns, mischievous witches, punk fantasies, and other valuable items are on the shelves! Hurry up and redeem!

Special restrictions! Lucky Treasure Box Limited Rotation!

Good luck~Wishing you good luck~

Activity time: October 8th, 2023- October 20th, 2023

Problem Repair