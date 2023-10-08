 Skip to content

封灵档案/Soul Dossier update for 8 October 2023

10/08 Lingjing QiTalk Version Update Announcement

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update on 10/8 at 11:00 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 210 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!

This update will provide compensation: Spirit Coin x10000, Lucky Treasure Box x1

Welfare Function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption role

Free character experience this week

Agent camp: Nangong Yichen, He Ruoyao, Jiahui, Yan Chixia, Xia Shiyu, Ge Yongming

Simulated Grievance Camp: Xing Tian, Nie Xiaoqian, Little Spider, Spoon Demon

Secret Silver Mall Limited Time Rotation! Popular clothing is available for limited time!

Super popular clothing, mischievous Taoist nuns, mischievous witches, punk fantasies, and other valuable items are on the shelves! Hurry up and redeem!

Special restrictions! Lucky Treasure Box Limited Rotation!

Good luck~Wishing you good luck~

Activity time: October 8th, 2023- October 20th, 2023

Problem Repair

  1. Fixed the issue of abnormal camera jumping in some cases where the Lingtan Blue Heron pinched the face interface

  2. Fixed an issue where the 2 skills of simulating the Nine tailed Fox of the Wrath Spirit could change the entry to the exit during teleportation

  3. Fixed the issue where clicking on the dance action in the mall interface did not result in a trial jump

