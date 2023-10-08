10/08 Lingjing QiTalk Version Update Announcement

Dear agent
The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update on 10/8 at 11:00 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 210 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!
This update will provide compensation: Spirit Coin x10000, Lucky Treasure Box x1
Welfare Function
● Welfare function: weekly exemption role
Free character experience this week
Agent camp: Nangong Yichen, He Ruoyao, Jiahui, Yan Chixia, Xia Shiyu, Ge Yongming
Simulated Grievance Camp: Xing Tian, Nie Xiaoqian, Little Spider, Spoon Demon
Secret Silver Mall Limited Time Rotation! Popular clothing is available for limited time!
Super popular clothing, mischievous Taoist nuns, mischievous witches, punk fantasies, and other valuable items are on the shelves! Hurry up and redeem!
Special restrictions! Lucky Treasure Box Limited Rotation!
Good luck~Wishing you good luck~
Activity time: October 8th, 2023- October 20th, 2023
Problem Repair
-
Fixed the issue of abnormal camera jumping in some cases where the Lingtan Blue Heron pinched the face interface
-
Fixed an issue where the 2 skills of simulating the Nine tailed Fox of the Wrath Spirit could change the entry to the exit during teleportation
-
Fixed the issue where clicking on the dance action in the mall interface did not result in a trial jump
Changed files in this update