bug fix - [spoiler]Cid's anchor cutscene would sometimes not play correctly. This is now fixed and will also patch out the bush for player's who discovered this bug.[/spoiler]
bug fix - Fish hook showed wrong move
Bilkins' Folly update for 8 October 2023
Cid's hideout hotfix
