Bilkins' Folly update for 8 October 2023

Cid's hideout hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12385001 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

bug fix - [spoiler]Cid's anchor cutscene would sometimes not play correctly. This is now fixed and will also patch out the bush for player's who discovered this bug.[/spoiler]
bug fix - Fish hook showed wrong move

Changed files in this update

