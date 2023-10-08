 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 8 October 2023

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

Build 12384963

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug when resizing animation frames causing a crash.
  • Creating a new script automatically copies the first page's properties, if available.
  • Is Looping restrung to "Cycle Animation" on Battle Poses / Character Animations / Portrait Expressions to better reflect behavior.
  • Doodad hit/click boxes in editor reflect what they should actually be, when rendered.
  • Pages in Entities now reflect the name when copied.
  • Player names and stats can now be shown <party[0]> will show the first party member's name; <party[1,hp]> will show the SECOND party member's hp. This is based on formula name.

Changed files in this update

