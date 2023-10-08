- Fixed a bug when resizing animation frames causing a crash.
- Creating a new script automatically copies the first page's properties, if available.
- Is Looping restrung to "Cycle Animation" on Battle Poses / Character Animations / Portrait Expressions to better reflect behavior.
- Doodad hit/click boxes in editor reflect what they should actually be, when rendered.
- Pages in Entities now reflect the name when copied.
- Player names and stats can now be shown <party[0]> will show the first party member's name; <party[1,hp]> will show the SECOND party member's hp. This is based on formula name.
RPG Architect update for 8 October 2023
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
