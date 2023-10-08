Eav 20.5 is now live!

Eav 20.5, introduces secret chapters that can be unlocked from within the select menu. There have also been some QoL enhancements this update that I'm sure will please you Mortals.

New Secret Chapters, have made their way into the select menu for you adventurous Mortals out there. Special requirement(s) within the campaign must be met to access these secretive levels. However, unlike Champion chapters, they won't be designed to make you suffer... unless intended of course.





New Configurable Key-Binds, are now in, enjoy configuring your very own input setups when playing. At a downside, any controller support reliant on Unity's older Input System have been lost. Plans for controller/joystick support aren't planned, but if enough Mortals want it, anything is possible.

Resolution/OS Options, can now be found in the options menu. A list of all your possible monitor resolutions +refresh rates can now be chosen from. Mac & Linux users now have an option to help improve performance and their respective systems.





Dynamic Explosive Props, what's a first person shooter without exploding barrels? New explosive dynamic props can now be found through out the campaign that can certainly be used for something..

Akimbo For All, akimbo variants of the P99, Bolter, and Minigun can now be equipped.

_With the addition of each a Champion and Secret chapter, I will be prioritizing a tutorial rework coming up for Eav 20.6. A complete overhaul is scheduled, raising it's quality to match the rest of the game. It was hastily built to quickly teach new players the fundamentals which for the most part worked. The fact that it is also the free demo level makes it fall short of expectations someone may be expecting when trying the game.

Once this is completed, further refinement of the core game will take place up until launch. A date is still being worked on but will be announced before the end of the year. Get ready to mark your calendars Mortal.... for Hell is coming._

Survive the Horror... Good-Luck!

Eav 20.5

Patch Notes

