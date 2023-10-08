Helps texture memory on alot of maps, meaning better fps for you :)
Single Player additions, I will continue to add more until the release date on the maps
Portable Ops update for 8 October 2023
FPS IMPROVMENT PACK
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Helps texture memory on alot of maps, meaning better fps for you :)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2188261 Depot 2188261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update