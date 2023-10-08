 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Our Adventurer Guild update for 8 October 2023

Small Bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12384895 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where a proposal that has already been paid but not completed, could not be selected again if you don't have enough gold to pay the initial cost.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link