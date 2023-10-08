- Fixed an issue where a proposal that has already been paid but not completed, could not be selected again if you don't have enough gold to pay the initial cost.
Our Adventurer Guild update for 8 October 2023
Small Bugfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
