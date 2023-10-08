 Skip to content

Sunlight Scream: University Massacre update for 8 October 2023

Update 1.2

Fixed:

  • Revealed the hidden background you can get at the campground if you select Leon;
  • The resurrecting Grant in one of the endings was successfully banished;
  • Mentioned the killer's taser in cases where it was not used.

