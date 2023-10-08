Update 1.2

Fixed:
- Revealed the hidden background you can get at the campground if you select Leon;
- The resurrecting Grant in one of the endings was successfully banished;
- Mentioned the killer's taser in cases where it was not used.
Fixed:
