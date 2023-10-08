- Fixed Harmony Ito missing a muzzle flash on her attacking animations
- Fixed the final boss using the wrong death sprite
- Reduced number of enemies in The Lab scenario
Mazepocalypse update for 8 October 2023
Hotfix #1
