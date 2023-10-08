 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mazepocalypse update for 8 October 2023

Hotfix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 12384741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Harmony Ito missing a muzzle flash on her attacking animations
  • Fixed the final boss using the wrong death sprite
  • Reduced number of enemies in The Lab scenario

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2553181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link