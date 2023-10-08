Update v0.94b

Changed : Tweaks to curse event (Reduced duration, increased difficulty, collecting venom no longer adds to the curse level).
Fixed : Some off ground models.
Minor tweaks.
All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.
Changed files in this update