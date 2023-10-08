- Introducing: Sea Smash. Sea Smash is a new multiplayer only game mode. It’s a free-for-all battle mode where you try to hit your opponents off the stage.
- Puzzle Reef now has reefs and rocks in the background
- Added customizable power ups to single player and multiplayer. You can now set which power up you want to see more of, the frequency of power ups overall, and the time between power ups. Note you cannot set a highscore with customized power ups
- Small power up frequency tweaks in normal games
- Blue power up buffed in early waves of Riptide Rush, Deep Dive, Wave Worry, and Typhoon Tiptoe
- Blue power ups in Riptide Rush now extend your streak time as well
- New scrolling messages
- Bubble Bounce fans are now the same and also die the same for everyone
- Bubble Bounce power up hints now react to empty bleachers
- Wave Worry pickup spread increased
- Probably improved networking somewhere negligibly.
- You can now reset Puzzle Reef stats
- Fixed Highscore text to fit that you can have five letter names
- Fixed a bug in the singleplayer menu when the other games button was pressed after pressing Puzzle Reef
- Fixed some general stats
- Fixed a bug in Deep Dive multiplayer where player 2’s left leaning boom-bullet crashed the game (Oops!)
8 October 2023
Watarcade 1.2 - Introducing: Sea Smash
Patchnotes via Steam Community
