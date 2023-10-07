🔫 Trigger Fever Version 0.12.1 Update Announcement 🔫

Hello Trigger Fever fans!

We're thrilled to announce the release of Trigger Fever version 0.12.1, a dedicated bugfixing update that's designed to enhance your gaming experience and ensure that the newly added content from the previous version (0.12.0) works flawlessly!

🐞 Bug Fixes and Improvements: 🛠️

Fixed several critical bugs and stability issues that were affecting gameplay.

Addressed performance optimization to ensure a smoother gaming experience.

Enhanced server stability for multiplayer matches.

Tweaked weapon balancing based on community feedback.

Refined in-game visuals and UI elements for a more polished look.

🤝 Co-op Survival Mode 🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️

With the 0.12.0 update, we introduced the exciting Co-op Survival Mode, and now it's even better with improved performance and fewer glitches. Gather your friends and battle hordes of enemies together in this adrenaline-pumping mode!

We want to express our sincere gratitude to our amazing community for your valuable feedback and support. Your input has been instrumental in making Trigger Fever the best it can be.

