Ontotis update for 7 October 2023

Patch v1.0.6 - More Batteries, flashlight duration increased, game improvements

Patch v1.0.6 - Build 12384533

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,
Based on the feedback received from the community here are some game improvements:

  • Added 5 new batteries.
  • Increased the flashlight duration more than 100%, total +350% from launch.
  • Changed the second floor key location to be easier to find.
  • Increased all items pickup icon distance.
  • Improved some item description in order to make it easier for players to figure out where can be used.
  • Reduced the sound of distance and close lightning sounds.
  • Slightly reduced volumetric fog and rain particles for better outdoor performance.
  • Increased the light that eminates from all house lights.
  • Fixed a bug in which Joan's model would stuck and won't performed any actions.
  • Fixed a bug after the first checkpoint in which after loading there will be invisible walls blocking you from going upstairs.
  • Fixed other minor bugs.

