Patch v1.0.6 - More Batteries, flashlight duration increased, game improvements

Hello everyone,
Based on the feedback received from the community here are some game improvements:
- Added 5 new batteries.
- Increased the flashlight duration more than 100%, total +350% from launch.
- Changed the second floor key location to be easier to find.
- Increased all items pickup icon distance.
- Improved some item description in order to make it easier for players to figure out where can be used.
- Reduced the sound of distance and close lightning sounds.
- Slightly reduced volumetric fog and rain particles for better outdoor performance.
- Increased the light that eminates from all house lights.
- Fixed a bug in which Joan's model would stuck and won't performed any actions.
- Fixed a bug after the first checkpoint in which after loading there will be invisible walls blocking you from going upstairs.
- Fixed other minor bugs.
Changed files in this update