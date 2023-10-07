V1.4 - Quality of Unaliving II

Share · View all patches · Build 12384532 · Last edited 7 October 2023 – 23:13:05 UTC by Wendy

Finally, a new INCARNAGE update. Fixed a few things that broke, added a timer to campaign playthroughs + a ranking system for that, and some pumpkin decorations on the menu for the spooky season.

Full Changelog:

Campaign Changes

_- Added an 'End Stats' screen after the campaign ending Added a 'total minutes played' statistic for campaign speedrunning

Added a 'personal best time' statistic for campaign run comparisons

Readded missing music in 'Desktop Destruction'

Fixed some Skullsoldiers with detatched pivot points in 'Resistance HQ'

Removed Motion Blur effect from 'Crossing Point'

Added more Heavy Assault Rifle pickups to 'Gateway'

Added more Shotguns lying around the mall floor in 'Shopping Spree'

Fixed the trigger at the end of 'Caged Depths' sometimes not working

Fixed the gun at the end of 'Caged Depths' not disappearing when picked up

Added an additional hint for progression in 'Caged Depths'

Added a ranking system to the 'End Stats' screen based on total minutes played_

Polishing & Improvements

_- There's a little theme for the main menu now Added a Game Volume slider to settings to change global sound volume

Bullets now have a subtle white outline around them for better view

The splash screen now takes the piss out of Unity, 'cause screw those guys

Added changing menu decorations for Halloween and Christmas_

General Bug Fixes

_- Fixed drastic scaling issues with HUD elements & Comic Cutscenes Fixed broken timer placement in Dungeon Mode

Fixed the Pistol being silent when fired_

Happy Halloween... and stay tuned for big news.

-Elias