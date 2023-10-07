 Skip to content

INCARNAGE update for 7 October 2023

V1.4 - Quality of Unaliving II

V1.4 - Quality of Unaliving II

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally, a new INCARNAGE update. Fixed a few things that broke, added a timer to campaign playthroughs + a ranking system for that, and some pumpkin decorations on the menu for the spooky season.

Full Changelog:

Campaign Changes
_- Added an 'End Stats' screen after the campaign ending

  • Added a 'total minutes played' statistic for campaign speedrunning
  • Added a 'personal best time' statistic for campaign run comparisons
  • Readded missing music in 'Desktop Destruction'
  • Fixed some Skullsoldiers with detatched pivot points in 'Resistance HQ'
  • Removed Motion Blur effect from 'Crossing Point'
  • Added more Heavy Assault Rifle pickups to 'Gateway'
  • Added more Shotguns lying around the mall floor in 'Shopping Spree'
  • Fixed the trigger at the end of 'Caged Depths' sometimes not working
  • Fixed the gun at the end of 'Caged Depths' not disappearing when picked up
  • Added an additional hint for progression in 'Caged Depths'
  • Added a ranking system to the 'End Stats' screen based on total minutes played_

Polishing & Improvements
_- There's a little theme for the main menu now

  • Added a Game Volume slider to settings to change global sound volume
  • Bullets now have a subtle white outline around them for better view
  • The splash screen now takes the piss out of Unity, 'cause screw those guys
  • Added changing menu decorations for Halloween and Christmas_

General Bug Fixes
_- Fixed drastic scaling issues with HUD elements & Comic Cutscenes

  • Fixed broken timer placement in Dungeon Mode
  • Fixed the Pistol being silent when fired_

Happy Halloween... and stay tuned for big news.
-Elias

