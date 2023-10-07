V1.4 - Quality of Unaliving II

Finally, a new INCARNAGE update. Fixed a few things that broke, added a timer to campaign playthroughs + a ranking system for that, and some pumpkin decorations on the menu for the spooky season.
Full Changelog:
Campaign Changes
_- Added an 'End Stats' screen after the campaign ending
- Added a 'total minutes played' statistic for campaign speedrunning
- Added a 'personal best time' statistic for campaign run comparisons
- Readded missing music in 'Desktop Destruction'
- Fixed some Skullsoldiers with detatched pivot points in 'Resistance HQ'
- Removed Motion Blur effect from 'Crossing Point'
- Added more Heavy Assault Rifle pickups to 'Gateway'
- Added more Shotguns lying around the mall floor in 'Shopping Spree'
- Fixed the trigger at the end of 'Caged Depths' sometimes not working
- Fixed the gun at the end of 'Caged Depths' not disappearing when picked up
- Added an additional hint for progression in 'Caged Depths'
- Added a ranking system to the 'End Stats' screen based on total minutes played_
Polishing & Improvements
_- There's a little theme for the main menu now
- Added a Game Volume slider to settings to change global sound volume
- Bullets now have a subtle white outline around them for better view
- The splash screen now takes the piss out of Unity, 'cause screw those guys
- Added changing menu decorations for Halloween and Christmas_
General Bug Fixes
_- Fixed drastic scaling issues with HUD elements & Comic Cutscenes
- Fixed broken timer placement in Dungeon Mode
- Fixed the Pistol being silent when fired_
Happy Halloween... and stay tuned for big news.
-Elias
Changed files in this update