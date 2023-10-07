 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Death Unphased update for 7 October 2023

Main v1.0.4 and Demo v1.1.0 now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12384337 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main v1.0.4 and Demo v1.1.0 are now live with small bug fixes and updates!

Changelog:

  • Updated Z rank time for Level 9
  • Minor fix to Level 12
  • Updated position of text in Level 26 to prevent potential overlap
  • Fixed bug with show timer option adjustment
  • Added validation for options (resets to default options if invalid options are detected)
  • Updated option text from "resolution" to "window size"
  • Minor fix for phase block animation bug
  • Minor fix for knight sword throw bug

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2198591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link