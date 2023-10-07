Main v1.0.4 and Demo v1.1.0 now live!

Main v1.0.4 and Demo v1.1.0 are now live with small bug fixes and updates!
Changelog:
- Updated Z rank time for Level 9
- Minor fix to Level 12
- Updated position of text in Level 26 to prevent potential overlap
- Fixed bug with show timer option adjustment
- Added validation for options (resets to default options if invalid options are detected)
- Updated option text from "resolution" to "window size"
- Minor fix for phase block animation bug
- Minor fix for knight sword throw bug
Changed files in this update