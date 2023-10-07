I've identified an issue with the Crown Loyalist pack rewards and have uploaded a new version of the game in which the rewards should be accessible. In addition, I've made the DLC rewards available from the first time you reach Castle Kharos to prevent any confusion. Please let me know if any further issues are encountered accessing DLC rewards!

Note, if your game hasn't updated, you can force it to by Settings -> Properties -> Installed Files -> Verify Integrity of Installed Files.

Many apologies for the inconvenience!