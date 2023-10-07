 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Noblesse Oblige: Legacy of the Sorcerer Kings update for 7 October 2023

DLC Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12384287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've identified an issue with the Crown Loyalist pack rewards and have uploaded a new version of the game in which the rewards should be accessible. In addition, I've made the DLC rewards available from the first time you reach Castle Kharos to prevent any confusion. Please let me know if any further issues are encountered accessing DLC rewards!

Note, if your game hasn't updated, you can force it to by Settings -> Properties -> Installed Files -> Verify Integrity of Installed Files.

Many apologies for the inconvenience!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2537731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link