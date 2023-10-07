Hello, Dungeon Builders! We are releasing a small update that adds many new Avatar options in the Studio as well as refinement with camera controls. Enjoy, Builders!
Dungeon 3D update for 7 October 2023
Patch #1: New Avatar Studio options and Camera Refinement
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2613531
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update