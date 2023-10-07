 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeon 3D update for 7 October 2023

Patch #1: New Avatar Studio options and Camera Refinement

Share · View all patches · Build 12384209 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Dungeon Builders! We are releasing a small update that adds many new Avatar options in the Studio as well as refinement with camera controls. Enjoy, Builders!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2613531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link