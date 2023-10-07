CASINO UPDATE

CASINO IS HERE!



This map is unlike any other in Deducto! The wide open spaces give it a different feel. Hope you guys enjoy this map that supports up to 16 players!

16 PLAYER LOBBIES

New, large lobbies with up to 16 players! We will be listening to feedback on what you guys think of large lobbies - this is a bit of an experiment.

Note: Old maps do not support >10 players



CHAOS MODE

What if there were no meetings to vote out imposters, but instead everyone had a weak weapon to take justice into their own hands? Welcome to chaos mode, where you vote with your gun!



RED ROOM

This is a refreshed Red Room that has some differences from Deducto 1. The course has a similar layout and has a bit higher difficulty.



BIWEEKLY GYM

In addition to our daily parkour course, we have a new, longer course that changes every two weeks! See you guys on the leaderboard!



NEW COSMETICS

New cosmetics include the return of Horse Head, and new additions such as Tuxedo Outfit!



Remember to join our discord, to more easily find players to match with!