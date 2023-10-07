Halloween Event Part 2

The Update contains some completely new features:
- your are now able to unlock skins and equip them, to individualise your experience
- endless levels with leaderboards for all the 3 worlds + one for the Halloween event
- an event shop with a new Halloween inspired currency
- new extra upgrades to improve yourself even further
The following things were also added / redone:
- rework of the previous Halloween boss
- new Halloween levels including a new boss fight
- a new pet to collect
- exclusive Halloween skins
- rework of the lighting of the levels
- bug fixes
Also the game will go on sale on Halloween.
Changed files in this update