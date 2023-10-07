Halloween Event Part 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12384184 · Last edited 7 October 2023 – 20:52:09 UTC by Wendy

The Update contains some completely new features:

your are now able to unlock skins and equip them, to individualise your experience

endless levels with leaderboards for all the 3 worlds + one for the Halloween event

an event shop with a new Halloween inspired currency

new extra upgrades to improve yourself even further

The following things were also added / redone:

rework of the previous Halloween boss

new Halloween levels including a new boss fight

a new pet to collect

exclusive Halloween skins

rework of the lighting of the levels

bug fixes

Also the game will go on sale on Halloween.