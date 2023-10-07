 Skip to content

Pillars of Sorrow update for 7 October 2023

Halloween Event Part 2

Pillars of Sorrow update for 7 October 2023

The Update contains some completely new features:

  • your are now able to unlock skins and equip them, to individualise your experience
  • endless levels with leaderboards for all the 3 worlds + one for the Halloween event
  • an event shop with a new Halloween inspired currency
  • new extra upgrades to improve yourself even further

The following things were also added / redone:

  • rework of the previous Halloween boss
  • new Halloween levels including a new boss fight
  • a new pet to collect
  • exclusive Halloween skins
  • rework of the lighting of the levels
  • bug fixes

Also the game will go on sale on Halloween.

