 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nonsensical Video Generator update for 7 October 2023

Milestone 3 Hotfix 4 (v1.0.0.13)

Share · View all patches · Build 12384177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hiya! There's a new release!

Here are the changes in this update:

  • Plugins and Effects are now referred to as Addons.
  • Attempt to fix text entry input issues.
  • Constrain Aspect Ratio switch now saves its state.
  • Added Vinesauce and MeleeKirby to the Special Thanks section of the credits.
  • Updated MoonSharp and fixed regional decimal separator issues in addons.
  • Changed license for MoonSharp to BSD-3-Clause.
  • Included license for MoonSharp with installation.
    Let me know if you have any issues with this update.
    Happy generating!

P.S. My birthday is coming up on October 14th! I'll be turning 20! :D

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2516361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link