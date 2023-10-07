Milestone 3 Hotfix 4 (v1.0.0.13)

Share · View all patches · Build 12384177 · Last edited 7 October 2023 – 20:52:12 UTC by Wendy

Hiya! There's a new release!

Here are the changes in this update:

Plugins and Effects are now referred to as Addons.

Attempt to fix text entry input issues.

Constrain Aspect Ratio switch now saves its state.

Added Vinesauce and MeleeKirby to the Special Thanks section of the credits.

Updated MoonSharp and fixed regional decimal separator issues in addons.

Changed license for MoonSharp to BSD-3-Clause.

Included license for MoonSharp with installation.

Let me know if you have any issues with this update.

Happy generating!

P.S. My birthday is coming up on October 14th! I'll be turning 20! :D