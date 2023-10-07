 Skip to content

SEXWIFE: NO LIMIT update for 7 October 2023

New chapter is already available!

The following features have been added to the game:

  • New sexy story;
    ⁃ New cursor design for interaction;
    ⁃ Hiding dialogue for full immersion (Press x on your keyboard);
    ⁃ New Achievement.

