Update 111e7 Balance Hotfix

Thanks a TON to all the folks who've jumped into the first WIP Competitive Take & Hold character and have gotten properly STOMPED by it. There's a lot to dial in to find the right ratio of hard-to-fun, but we're kicking off the changes NOW while we still have some weekend to play, to try to get the curve of equipment availability and threat introduction better.

There will be a MUCH more comprehensive update this coming friday that will address things like health and armor durability of the Sosigs, some of their perceptual stats, stunning behavior, as well as some of their weapons (like their grenades).

Balance Changelog 1:

Primary Goals:

Have more appropriate introduction of harder sosigs across the 5 hold sequence

Encourage secondary/tertiary weapon usage as well as usage of utility through cost reductions.

Encourage more varied loadout combos of weapon usage

General

Character now starts with 5 tokens

Encryption sequence temporarily changed to step around bug where Cascading Encryption can’t be completed (this will be fixed in next week’s build)

Sosig Spawning:

Hold 1 Enemy spawn cadence slowed from 20 to 25 seconds

Hold 2 and 3 Sosig Types changed to be smoother difficulty curve

Max population in Hold 1 and Hold 2 Wave 1 changed from 4 to 3

Hold wave warmup times changed from 6 to 7 seconds

Hold 4 max population changed from 6 to 5

Hold 1 Pools:

Anti material pistol pool cost dropped from 3 to 2

Derringer Table Removed

Hold 3 Pools:

DA Revolver cost dropped from 2 to 1

Semi Auto Pistol cost dropped from 3 to 2

Semi Auto Pistol Carbine cost dropped from 4 to 3

Semi Auto Tube Shotgun cost dropped from 3 to 2

Hold 4 Pools:

Machine Pistol cost dropped from 2 to 1

SMG cost dropped from 3 to 2

Single Shot Grenade Launcher cost dropped from 3/2 to 2/1

Hold 5 Pools:

Anti-Materiel Rifle cost dropped from 5 to 3

High Power Ordnance dropped from 4/2 to 2/1

Battle Rifle Auto dropped from 5 to 4

Powerup Pools:

Non-healing Powerups will now only appear from Hold 3 and onward (making grenades more common in Hold 2)

Grapple pool removed

GrappleGun cost dropped from 4 to 1

Weapon Pool Changes: