Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 8 October 2023

09.10.2023 - Patch Notes

09.10.2023 - Patch Notes

Build 12384030

[Bug Fixes]

  • Monte-Cargo Railway Dungeon quest's upper limit has been removed.
  • Fixed the bug of not receiving coins from the Monte-Cargo quest.
  • Fixed some bugs in the Monte-Cargo Railway map.
  • Fixed a bug with pet skill books related to using Exeraser PRO.

[Chat]

  • Added #!@$ symbols to chat titles.
  • To easily write via chat channels, you can use other channels by typing example "#Hello" even if you are in the general chat.

[ANNOUNCEMENTS]

  • Players at level 80 and above can switch to HERO side from VILLAIN free of charge by sending us a ticket via anisage.com -> account -> support for a limited time: 1 week. Please make the subject title "Faction Change" and do not forget to write your nickname in the subject. You can only switch to the HERO side.
  • There will be a Q&A (Question & Answer) event on our Discord server on Tuesday evening at 17:00 UTC.

