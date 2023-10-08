09.10.2023 - Patch Notes

[Bug Fixes]
- Monte-Cargo Railway Dungeon quest's upper limit has been removed.
- Fixed the bug of not receiving coins from the Monte-Cargo quest.
- Fixed some bugs in the Monte-Cargo Railway map.
- Fixed a bug with pet skill books related to using Exeraser PRO.
[Chat]
- Added #!@$ symbols to chat titles.
- To easily write via chat channels, you can use other channels by typing example "#Hello" even if you are in the general chat.
[ANNOUNCEMENTS]
- Players at level 80 and above can switch to HERO side from VILLAIN free of charge by sending us a ticket via anisage.com -> account -> support for a limited time: 1 week. Please make the subject title "Faction Change" and do not forget to write your nickname in the subject. You can only switch to the HERO side.
- There will be a Q&A (Question & Answer) event on our Discord server on Tuesday evening at 17:00 UTC.
Changed files in this update