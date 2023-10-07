 Skip to content

Ghost at Dawn update for 7 October 2023

Late-game dumbwaiter bug fix + minor tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 12383982 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed bug that froze the game for some players after defeating a boss and then going to the dumbwaiter
-other minor issues fixed
-10 gallons of human blood drained and offered to the altar of the dark lord
-made target switching tutorial more noticeable/readable

Changed files in this update

