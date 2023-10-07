Lighting, Color Themes, and Nature updates



Lighting

Added features to provide more control with how you illuminate your maps.

• New ambient lighting system to soften the feel of the scene.

• Adjustable shadow brightness.

• Change the direction of the sun.

• 7 presets for time of day. Morning / Midday / Afternoon / Dusk / Evening /Night / Dungeon (limited light). These presets control height of the sun in the sky, color and brightness of the sun, color and brightness of the ambient light, and skyboxes.

Color themes

• Rebalanced the JAMM color palette to work with the new features for a more natural visual experience.

• Altered the SATURATION color theme to fall more in line with the previous JAMM colors

New Nature Assets

Components to add detail to your dirt paths/etc.

• 5 stone road variations

• Cracked earth asset

• Muddy earth asset

• 9 new forest groundcover assets

• 4 columnar stone formations

• Beachfront asset to create larger beaches or sandbars.

• 2 stairways assets to access Hills and Cliffs





Water

• Added a new tool under FX tab to place animated water. Can change direction and elevation of water. When toggled you can place objects on the water plane. Fun feature for when you use the TV function within JAMM to send a real time map to a tabletop TV.

Seasonal

• Updated the pumpkin patch

• Added 5 new twisted dead trees

• Added some animated spirits to haunt your maps.

• More dramatic lightning effects