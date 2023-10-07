 Skip to content

MetaPhysical update for 7 October 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12383937 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New MetaPhysical Event:

Ravens, ravens everywhere!

It's a plague! A new creature seems to be spreading in our neighborhood. Help and do your part to curb this plague! Eliminate 25 scarecrows at the Winchester level!

