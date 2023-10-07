Development Branch update - v0.9.002

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.9.002) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version adds two new systems : Optimizers & Game settings.

If you test this version, be sure to back up your save files as the new update introduce changes in the save file formatting. Once you created or saved a game in this branch, you possibly won't be able to play the normal branch again until the official release of the next update.

Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v 0.9.002 - Temporary changelog :

New Game settings - This give the ability to change some settings when creating a new save :

Allows creative mode

Allows to unlock all, or some, recipes

Allows ore randomizing

Give the ability to change various other parameters

New spawn location : waterfall

Improve auto naming of save files

New machine "Optimizers" :

A new object called Optimizer is unlocked when a certain terraformation stage is reached.

You can buy or find fuses to insert in optimizers. The optimizer will then optimize a given number of close machines.

These fuses can :

Increase terraformation values of close machines

Increase energy generation of close by energy generators

Increase productivity of close by machines that generates something (ore extractors, water collectors, gaz extractors, etc...)



New objects :

Optimizer t1

Fuses x 6

Inside wall - Unlockable via blueprints

Map chip - Unlockable via blueprints (press m to display map once equipped)

New obsidian resource (obsidian is not yet findable in the game, this will be the case in the final update)

Game design :

Change Energy Cell recipe (add obsidian) and add it to tradable items (obsidian is not yet findable in the game, it will change soon)

Change Energy Cell recipe (add obsidian)

Remove incorrect '/h' in the energy screen

[spoiler]New special room in each wreck after generators are activated - you should revisit the big wrecks[/spoiler]

Quality of life :

Improve jetpack fall speed when too far from ground

Add accessibility key informations about : quick rotation, chain craft, chain build

If player fall in a deathly fog, there won't be negative consequences anymore. (hardcore players won't lose their save because of it)

More transparent windows and glasses in general

Improve machines tooltips with production and multipliers

Fix German and Japanese translation issues for coordinates (Thanks to Ani on discord)

Fix Russian translation issues (thanks SteaN & ApTankShell on discord)

Fix German mail translation issue (thanks to r00t on discord)

Performances :

Update to Unity 2023.1

Improve performances of "Maximum" graphic settings

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games