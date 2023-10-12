v[1.027] Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12383861 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 11:59:16 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Thank you so much for your feedback and support.

Here are the new features, improvements, and some fixes:

**

1) Annual Report - Reward

**

Added a new reward for Annual Performance. In the Annual Report, you’ll get uniforms or Kevlar suits depending on your performance. If an extra Vote of Confidence level is achieved, you’ll receive Kevlar suits.

**

2) Task Details

**

We’ve added the task details to the “Upcoming Task Widget”. Now you can see the targets and then decide to accept/postpone/decline.

**

3) Quarry

**

Quarry roof rotating-mesh location fixed. Quarry mesh had a rotating mesh issue. It’s fixed.

**

4) Ruin Filter

**

Ruin filter’s outline material is improved. Selected ruins look clear.

**

5) Improved “Add Road”

**

Improved the Add Road Function. It’s now possible to start “Add Road” from an existing road.

**

6) “No Crack” Difficulty Option - Extra Coal

**

"No Crack" option gives extra coal by default.

**

7) Ambient Lighting - UI

**

Ambient lighting in the main menu, options menu, loading screen, and new profile menu have been increased.

**

8) Fixed the “Mouse Lagging” issue

**

We’ve fixed the “Mouse Lagging” issue.

**

9) New Mouse Cursors

**

We’ve added new mouse cursor types. You can find them in the Options Menu (Gameplay section).

**

10) Mouse Cursor Size

**

New mouse cursor size options can be found in the Options Menu (Gameplay section).

**

11) Mouse Settings

**

There is a new setting for the mouse: Invert Mouse Rotation.

**

12) Camera Settings

**

Here are the new settings for the camera movements:

Invert Camera Zoom

Camera Keyboard Sensitivity

Camera Rotation Sensitivity

Zoom Sensitivity

These settings can be found in the Options Menu (Gameplay section).

Thanks again for your feedback and suggestions!

We'll continue updating the game towards your feedback.

All the best

TR Games