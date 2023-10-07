Patch 1.08 - Bonus Music & Achievements Update

Happy weekend all - We're so happy that you're here and playing Savant - Ascent REMIX!

By now you might have noticed the Playlist in your Pause Menues. Blast your enemies while you blast some new tracks! Now you'll be able to unlock 5 additional songs by playing the Hardcore Mode.

Chests that spawn during this mode will contain unique pieces of the soundtrack! BEWARE - dying in Hardcore will set you right back to the first stage - but trust us - these melodies are worth it! As an additional motivation, each boss now grants you an achievement in Hardcore Mode.

Need tips & tricks on how to beat Hardcore? Watch the masters at play on our Discord server!