 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Savant - Ascent REMIX update for 7 October 2023

Patch 1.08 - Bonus Music & Achievements Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12383827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy weekend all - We're so happy that you're here and playing Savant - Ascent REMIX!

By now you might have noticed the Playlist in your Pause Menues. Blast your enemies while you blast some new tracks! Now you'll be able to unlock 5 additional songs by playing the Hardcore Mode.

Chests that spawn during this mode will contain unique pieces of the soundtrack! BEWARE - dying in Hardcore will set you right back to the first stage - but trust us - these melodies are worth it! As an additional motivation, each boss now grants you an achievement in Hardcore Mode.

Need tips & tricks on how to beat Hardcore? Watch the masters at play on our Discord server!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2279331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link