- Fixed an issue where a stage could not be progressed when Inventory Reset is used at the shop. Restored Inventory Reset feature.
- Fixed an issue where the maximum energy increase of the bow "Nine-Tailed Fox's Seduction" would not apply correctly
- Fixed an issue where the effect of the Relic Harmony "Wind Elemental" would not work
- Room clearing reward vases no longer make sound effects after their initial appearance
- Updated the list of artifacts in the Codex.
Ira update for 7 October 2023
Hotfix v1.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
