Ira update for 7 October 2023

Hotfix v1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12383817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where a stage could not be progressed when Inventory Reset is used at the shop. Restored Inventory Reset feature.
  • Fixed an issue where the maximum energy increase of the bow "Nine-Tailed Fox's Seduction" would not apply correctly
  • Fixed an issue where the effect of the Relic Harmony "Wind Elemental" would not work
  • Room clearing reward vases no longer make sound effects after their initial appearance
  • Updated the list of artifacts in the Codex.

Changed files in this update

이라 IRA Content Depot 1536211
  • Loading history…
