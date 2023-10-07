v0.4.177.7 ( October 07 - 2023 )
- Increased texture sharpness/detail of rock surfaces
- Adding mace and axe items
- Three new explore music tracks
- Enemy speerman will carry faction banner
- Adding footstep sounds for wood, metal and stone surfaces
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
v0.4.177.7 ( October 07 - 2023 )
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update