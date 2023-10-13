 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Flashing Lights update for 13 October 2023

Hotfix 13/10/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12383753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Recent changes to how the game handles microphones did not have the desired effects and caused further issues.
The game now reverts to the microphone option as set by the operating system

Changed files in this update

Flashing Lights Content Depot 605741
  • Loading history…
Flashing Lights Depot MAC Depot 605742
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link