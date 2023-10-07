Update, Version 20231007



[Elemental]New elemental: VS Stone

[Species]Renamed "Statue" to "Stone Statue"

[Species]Stone Turtles and Statues of Philosophers are now vulnerable to anything that has strong VS Stone value.

[Skill]New skill: Ultrasonic Lithotripsy

[Item]New item: Dr. Kyoryu's Ultrasonic Lithotripter

[Mission]New Mission: Stone Turtle Research.

[Wiki]Updated everything above to the game's wiki.

简体中文

############Content################

【元素】新元素种类：对石头

【种族】重命名了雕像为石像

【种族】石龟和哲学家雕像现在对一切对石头有较强伤害的物品较为容易受损。

【技能】新技能：超声波碎石术

【物品】新物品：恐龙博士的超声波碎石机

【任务】新任务：石龟研究

【维基】上述信息已经更新到维基。

