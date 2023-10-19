This update continues the project of adding in levels from the older "classic" versions of the game into JellyCar Worlds.
We have squished in every single level from JellyCar 2 in this update!
Not only are the levels added, but challenges have been added as well.
This update also adds a powerful new "Movement Sequencer" tool to the level editor, allowing even more complex levels to be created.
JellyCar Worlds update for 19 October 2023
Nostalgic JellyCar 2 Levels Arrive
