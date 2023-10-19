 Skip to content

JellyCar Worlds update for 19 October 2023

Nostalgic JellyCar 2 Levels Arrive

Share · View all patches · Build 12383716 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update continues the project of adding in levels from the older "classic" versions of the game into JellyCar Worlds.
We have squished in every single level from JellyCar 2 in this update!
Not only are the levels added, but challenges have been added as well.
This update also adds a powerful new "Movement Sequencer" tool to the level editor, allowing even more complex levels to be created.

