The Merchants Guide to the Kingdom update for 7 October 2023

Patch Notes v0.6.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patch v0.6.2 offers a wide array of UI optimizations.

User Interface

  • Adjusted and optimized multiple UI features.

Developer Note: While this changes a lot about the User Experience for players, this is not our final UI update. Most of these changes were made in preparation for the upcoming major UI overhaul which will vastly improve the visuals along with the layout and functionality. Some of the changes for those of you playing many hours may require some getting used to.

