Patch Notes v0.6.2

Patch v0.6.2 offers a wide array of UI optimizations.

User Interface

Adjusted and optimized multiple UI features.

Developer Note: While this changes a lot about the User Experience for players, this is not our final UI update. Most of these changes were made in preparation for the upcoming major UI overhaul which will vastly improve the visuals along with the layout and functionality. Some of the changes for those of you playing many hours may require some getting used to.