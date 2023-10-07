 Skip to content

Pixel Descent update for 7 October 2023

Small QOL Patch (V0.52)

Patch (V0.52)

  • Added 10 new achievements, one for completing each floor.
  • HP and MP are now fully restored when moving between floors, this is so that players are no longer encouraged to wait around and regen before moving on to the next floor.
  • Potions no longer appear in bonus rooms, and tier 3 potions have been removed from the game.

