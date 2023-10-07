Build 509: Patch Notes

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Summary of Changes:
- Fixed: Objective name and status incorrect between rounds
- Fixed: Pop-up status dialogs not being displayed
- Change: Added SMG to German 'Last Stand' kit (experimental)
Known Issues
- Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen. ALT+ENTER can fix this issue for some users.
- Steam overlay opens when Alt+Tab back into the game. (Workaround: Change game window mode to full screen window or windowed in Graphics settings)
- After extended period of playing, rendering glitch can occur and leave trail behind cursor and other icons. Game restart is required.
Donate or contribute.
Changed depots in beta-0.6 branch