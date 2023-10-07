 Skip to content

Vanguard: Normandy 1944 update for 7 October 2023

Build 509: Patch Notes

Build 509: Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Summary of Changes:
  • Fixed: Objective name and status incorrect between rounds
  • Fixed: Pop-up status dialogs not being displayed
  • Change: Added SMG to German 'Last Stand' kit (experimental)
Known Issues
  • Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen. ALT+ENTER can fix this issue for some users.
  • Steam overlay opens when Alt+Tab back into the game. (Workaround: Change game window mode to full screen window or windowed in Graphics settings)
  • After extended period of playing, rendering glitch can occur and leave trail behind cursor and other icons. Game restart is required.

Changed depots in beta-0.6 branch

Main Game Depot (Public) Depot 941852
