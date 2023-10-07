Massive stability patch in build 687

Hey folks. This is a stability update which should fix a majority of the annoying crashes arising. There is still a 'consistency' bug with the save system which is going to need a lot of work, and I'm away next week due to... my... um... 25th Wedding Anniversary. Your support means a lot, but Kara means more - at least for next week ( :-) )- I hope you understand.
Thanks again for your stellar support and patience.
Bug-fix list so far:
- Spelling/Grammar errors
- Stop priests answering with generic 'priest' gossip response
- Villagers speaking in underscores
- Potions don't say how much they heal for in Buy screen
- Can wield 2H weapon and shield at the same time if you do it in the right order
- Falling can put you in a locked room
- Summons should clear threats when joining you
- Targeting friendlies should be more limited to stop them blocking actions
- Door can be overwritten with a & symbol during dungeon creation
- Deathly status causes death if health is < 100
- Crash Issues with final boss
- A barrel can burn and destroy the chest key
- Can create and sabotage traps indefinitely.
- Key imps can escape with key
- If something dies of flame or bloodloss, count it as the player's fault (unless the target is a player/ally!)
- Bosses should be brave enough to walk over fire
- Minions causing crash in first level of the Tower of Veils
- spawnEnemiesOnZoomedInMap can crash (actor_manager.lua:2123: No direction given)
- You can summon infinite Spectral Wolves
- Can't access 'sea' ghost due to not being able 'enter' your ship.
- Bosses can drop key over the other side of water! Make sure the key just lands on you.
- Ammo counts as a usable thing in the inventory
- You can poison Sleathen to death
- fnFallDownHole crashes in some dungeons
- Sleeping in Yarrow replenishes food, as does sleeping in a bed sneakily
- Clarify how/where you can camp
- Archon can gossip
- Main priest in Wintersholl does not have initial speech for Sleathen
- Orb of veils should NOT be a taboo against the Angels
- Autosave can kick in while on fire
- Crash spawning attack group while standing on a cave next to wolfpack
- Crash on lockpicking door near archon
- Crash on moonlight summon
- Commonality zero items turn up in shop if the have a price tag
- Remove (or hide) debug commands
- Throwing oil at a doll causes a crash
- Change 'icon' description to remove 'gives devotion'
- Recently acquired inventory items not showing up until cursor over
- Crash selling starting dagger
- Crash on opening Notes - especially during conversation
- Invert scroll not saving
- Crash on yelling a number
- Change 'amber addled' to 'amber maddened'
- Lifestone should tell players it heals the area
- Potion of Silence description is wrong
- Change 'lamp' references to 'Ward'
- Increase lowest level cash reward
Known issues:
- Mouse position in inventory seems to become offset sometimes
- Save system seems to inconsistently record pickups/unlocks
- Sirens seem to be carrying keys
- You can regain Energy by hitting your own summons
- If you reset a region due to reloading etc, the unlocked doors do not unlock again
- Hard crash in Tower of Veils with Noman counting down
- Summons can arrive on your tile when you enter a location
- Puppet does not attack in the direction moved
- Can get multiple Locus Devices from the Poison Cross
- Add 'equipped' note to Buy info so players know if they already have the sword etc.
- Starting a new game does not seem to clear 'tasks' or 'you killed all the gods' flags.
- Roche Lives' text suggests a loop
- No Minimap char for cliffs, ruins and other locations
- Teleporting monsters can occasionally teleport into you
- Chest can block dungeon rooms
- Teleports can put you in locked rooms
- Changing version leaves borked dungeons
- Sellsword attacking innocents
- Helping traders only seems to boost reputation in MUT
- A monster dying of bleed does not count as being killed by you
- Managed to cheese Yell door with saying 'b'
- Traders can block entry to towns
- Map taking a while to update during exploration
- Mouse-click on left icons not working sometimes (during Inventory Open?)
- Strobing going too fast
- Had issue saying The Serpents Eye in Moon Upon Thoss
Changed files in this update