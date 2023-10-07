 Skip to content

Moonring update for 7 October 2023

Massive stability patch in build 687

Moonring update for 7 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks. This is a stability update which should fix a majority of the annoying crashes arising. There is still a 'consistency' bug with the save system which is going to need a lot of work, and I'm away next week due to... my... um... 25th Wedding Anniversary. Your support means a lot, but Kara means more - at least for next week ( :-) )- I hope you understand.

Thanks again for your stellar support and patience.

Bug-fix list so far:

  • Spelling/Grammar errors
  • Stop priests answering with generic 'priest' gossip response
  • Villagers speaking in underscores
  • Potions don't say how much they heal for in Buy screen
  • Can wield 2H weapon and shield at the same time if you do it in the right order
  • Falling can put you in a locked room
  • Summons should clear threats when joining you
  • Targeting friendlies should be more limited to stop them blocking actions
  • Door can be overwritten with a & symbol during dungeon creation
  • Deathly status causes death if health is < 100
  • Crash Issues with final boss
  • A barrel can burn and destroy the chest key
  • Can create and sabotage traps indefinitely.
  • Key imps can escape with key
  • If something dies of flame or bloodloss, count it as the player's fault (unless the target is a player/ally!)
  • Bosses should be brave enough to walk over fire
  • Minions causing crash in first level of the Tower of Veils
  • spawnEnemiesOnZoomedInMap can crash (actor_manager.lua:2123: No direction given)
  • You can summon infinite Spectral Wolves
  • Can't access 'sea' ghost due to not being able 'enter' your ship.
  • Bosses can drop key over the other side of water! Make sure the key just lands on you.
  • Ammo counts as a usable thing in the inventory
  • You can poison Sleathen to death
  • fnFallDownHole crashes in some dungeons
  • Sleeping in Yarrow replenishes food, as does sleeping in a bed sneakily
  • Clarify how/where you can camp
  • Archon can gossip
  • Main priest in Wintersholl does not have initial speech for Sleathen
  • Orb of veils should NOT be a taboo against the Angels
  • Autosave can kick in while on fire
  • Crash spawning attack group while standing on a cave next to wolfpack
  • Crash on lockpicking door near archon
  • Crash on moonlight summon
  • Commonality zero items turn up in shop if the have a price tag
  • Remove (or hide) debug commands
  • Throwing oil at a doll causes a crash
  • Change 'icon' description to remove 'gives devotion'
  • Recently acquired inventory items not showing up until cursor over
  • Crash selling starting dagger
  • Crash on opening Notes - especially during conversation
  • Invert scroll not saving
  • Crash on yelling a number
  • Change 'amber addled' to 'amber maddened'
  • Lifestone should tell players it heals the area
  • Potion of Silence description is wrong
  • Change 'lamp' references to 'Ward'
  • Increase lowest level cash reward

Known issues:

  • Mouse position in inventory seems to become offset sometimes
  • Save system seems to inconsistently record pickups/unlocks
  • Sirens seem to be carrying keys
  • You can regain Energy by hitting your own summons
  • If you reset a region due to reloading etc, the unlocked doors do not unlock again
  • Hard crash in Tower of Veils with Noman counting down
  • Summons can arrive on your tile when you enter a location
  • Puppet does not attack in the direction moved
  • Can get multiple Locus Devices from the Poison Cross
  • Add 'equipped' note to Buy info so players know if they already have the sword etc.
  • Starting a new game does not seem to clear 'tasks' or 'you killed all the gods' flags.
  • Roche Lives' text suggests a loop
  • No Minimap char for cliffs, ruins and other locations
  • Teleporting monsters can occasionally teleport into you
  • Chest can block dungeon rooms
  • Teleports can put you in locked rooms
  • Changing version leaves borked dungeons
  • Sellsword attacking innocents
  • Helping traders only seems to boost reputation in MUT
  • A monster dying of bleed does not count as being killed by you
  • Managed to cheese Yell door with saying 'b'
  • Traders can block entry to towns
  • Map taking a while to update during exploration
  • Mouse-click on left icons not working sometimes (during Inventory Open?)
  • Strobing going too fast
  • Had issue saying The Serpents Eye in Moon Upon Thoss

