Massive stability patch in build 687

Hey folks. This is a stability update which should fix a majority of the annoying crashes arising. There is still a 'consistency' bug with the save system which is going to need a lot of work, and I'm away next week due to... my... um... 25th Wedding Anniversary. Your support means a lot, but Kara means more - at least for next week ( :-) )- I hope you understand.

Thanks again for your stellar support and patience.

Bug-fix list so far:

Spelling/Grammar errors

Stop priests answering with generic 'priest' gossip response

Villagers speaking in underscores

Potions don't say how much they heal for in Buy screen

Can wield 2H weapon and shield at the same time if you do it in the right order

Falling can put you in a locked room

Summons should clear threats when joining you

Targeting friendlies should be more limited to stop them blocking actions

Door can be overwritten with a & symbol during dungeon creation

Deathly status causes death if health is < 100

Crash Issues with final boss

A barrel can burn and destroy the chest key

Can create and sabotage traps indefinitely.

Key imps can escape with key

If something dies of flame or bloodloss, count it as the player's fault (unless the target is a player/ally!)

Bosses should be brave enough to walk over fire

Minions causing crash in first level of the Tower of Veils

spawnEnemiesOnZoomedInMap can crash (actor_manager.lua:2123: No direction given)

You can summon infinite Spectral Wolves

Can't access 'sea' ghost due to not being able 'enter' your ship.

Bosses can drop key over the other side of water! Make sure the key just lands on you.

Ammo counts as a usable thing in the inventory

You can poison Sleathen to death

fnFallDownHole crashes in some dungeons

Sleeping in Yarrow replenishes food, as does sleeping in a bed sneakily

Clarify how/where you can camp

Archon can gossip

Main priest in Wintersholl does not have initial speech for Sleathen

Orb of veils should NOT be a taboo against the Angels

Autosave can kick in while on fire

Crash spawning attack group while standing on a cave next to wolfpack

Crash on lockpicking door near archon

Crash on moonlight summon

Commonality zero items turn up in shop if the have a price tag

Remove (or hide) debug commands

Throwing oil at a doll causes a crash

Change 'icon' description to remove 'gives devotion'

Recently acquired inventory items not showing up until cursor over

Crash selling starting dagger

Crash on opening Notes - especially during conversation

Invert scroll not saving

Crash on yelling a number

Change 'amber addled' to 'amber maddened'

Lifestone should tell players it heals the area

Potion of Silence description is wrong

Change 'lamp' references to 'Ward'

Increase lowest level cash reward

Known issues: