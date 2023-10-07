 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dinky Guardians update for 7 October 2023

v1.07 - 07/10/2023 18:23

Share · View all patches · Build 12383524 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Defense Successful UI
  • Added Research Complete UI
  • Added Copy to Clipboard button on Error Detector
  • Added logic on Error Detector to not show the same error multiple times
  • Added Side Message Off World on Zumby spawning soon
  • Insufficient resources message now says which resources are missing
  • Fixed AutoBotOffWorld spending power non-stop while researching
  • Fixed ResourceLauncher not being able to change type inside
  • Fixed Overwrite Save File Question Dialog being under game menu
  • Fixed Tooltip Warning not following gamepad cursor
  • Fixed Tooltips on Tech Tree UI, added icons

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2349041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2349042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2349043
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link