- Added Defense Successful UI
- Added Research Complete UI
- Added Copy to Clipboard button on Error Detector
- Added logic on Error Detector to not show the same error multiple times
- Added Side Message Off World on Zumby spawning soon
- Insufficient resources message now says which resources are missing
- Fixed AutoBotOffWorld spending power non-stop while researching
- Fixed ResourceLauncher not being able to change type inside
- Fixed Overwrite Save File Question Dialog being under game menu
- Fixed Tooltip Warning not following gamepad cursor
- Fixed Tooltips on Tech Tree UI, added icons
Dinky Guardians update for 7 October 2023
v1.07 - 07/10/2023 18:23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
